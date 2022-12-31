abac nursing.jpg

Leah Shoniker from Tifton, right, receives the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing award from ABAC faculty member Rhonda Lewis.

 Special Photo: SamiM Photography

TIFTON — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently honored its top graduates at a 2022 fall semester pinning ceremony.

Raegan Clack from Leesburg received the South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing award, and Janeth Ovalle from Douglas received the Clinical Excellence award presented by Tift Regional Medical Center.

