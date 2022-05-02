Dear editor:
To the obviously racist squawker who stated that Judge Brown-Jackson and Secretary of Defense Austin were affirmative action appointees and “not qualified,” let’s test your statement with facts:
Judge Jackson was a Harvard law “honor” graduate, the editor of the law school journal/newspaper, a judge at the United States level for both appeals and District of Columbia courts, a chair for a United States-level sentencing board and served as an attorney in the office of her predecessor. Comparatively, her predecessor (Supreme Court Judge Breyer) was also a Harvard graduate, taught as a professor at Harvard, served as an attorney on Watergate and clerked in the Supreme Court prior to his appointment.
Where in these fact-based qualifications would anyone find that Judge Jackson is “not” or even less qualified? Oh, I think I know the answer: You, the accusing squawker, being an outed racist and a liar.
I did not see your squawk to challenge qualifications when your master, the orange Trump tornado, appointed Justice Barret. BTW Barret’s qualifications were less than either Jackson or Breyer, but you did not take the time to either write your false accusations or research because Barrett was not a person of color and thus okay with you. Correct?. Further, you, being an opportunist to incite racism, were too dumb to know that you would be fact-checked.
As for Secretary Austin: two master’s degrees, graduated from the Army War College, served as the No. 1 Army personnel: Chief of Staff, Commander of warfighting entities in the Middle East, Afghanistan, led the army warfighting against Isis in Iraq, was commander-level of Central Command for the Army, and served on the board of directors for a Fortune 500 company.
Similarly, his predecessor does have a doctorate, served in the Gulf War (not as No. 1 warfighter), and was chief of staff for a Fortune 500 company, no graduation from War College, no No. 1 leadership position in active war. Being a reasonable person, I would say that, based on this “fact-based” comparative analysis, Austin (not to mention, he is a fellow Georgian) would be best-qualified. Be it not for your master Trump “the chump” mentality, you and any reasonable person would agree.
Please stop spurring racist, non-fact-based information that you know will be challenged and you would not take the time to give due diligence to what is right and correct. Imagine there being something to be said when we, as people of what could be a great USA, change our thought process from racist to truly greatest: It would be miraculous if we all practiced getting along, being fair and reasonable, stopping racism, helping one another and having the faith in our Creator that we should pattern our lives after, to do what is right and honorable to help, not hurt.
Remember, when you come into the reality and truth of this world: All colors, genders, nationalities and special people are here to stay. Deal with it.
Oscar Cooks
Albany
