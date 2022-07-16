Through a partnership with the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University and the Georgia Public Library Service, "She Gathers Me: Networks Among Black Women Writers," now will be available at the Dougherty County Public Library's Northwest Branch, located at 2507 Dawson Road July 21-Aug. 21.
ALBANY – Through a partnership with the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University and the Georgia Public Library Service, "She Gathers Me: Networks Among Black Women Writers," now will be available at the Dougherty County Public Library's Northwest Branch, located at 2507 Dawson Road July 21-Aug. 21.
Originally on display at the Rose Library, the exhibit was curated by the Rose’s Instruction Archivist Gabrielle M. Dudley. "She Gathers Me" examines the connections found within intimate correspondences, personal projects, and speaking engagements and furthers understanding of the interconnectedness of black women writers beyond their published works. The exhibit features luminaries like Alice Walker, Audre Lorde, Pearl Cleage, Tayari Jones and others.
“Through the exhibition, viewers will witness the ways that writers seek community with one another that may not always be apparent through published works,” Dudley said. “While close friendships can be seen throughout, viewers will also see how these women respectfully challenged and shaped each other’s ideas and perspectives.”
"She Gathers Me" is a colorful mosaic of six upright banners exploring the insights, experiences and relationships of the featured authors with each panel dedicated to a specific aspect of their community -- collective, sister writers, dialogue and remembrance -- so their works are never lost, exhibit officials say.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.