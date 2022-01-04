Emmy-nominated actor Rainn Wilson is one of several speakers who will take part in the Leadercast Albany -- Shift leadership event scheduled Jan. 27 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Leesburg's Church at the Groves.
ALBANY — Change is constant. Nothing ever goes quite as we planned. If we didn’t believe this before 2020 and 2021, we all know it now.
Leaders everywhere are realizing that they must make major shifts in order to move forward to achieve their purpose. Changing directions is hard. It’s risky. But it’s the only way to get where we need to go. The future will be created by fearless, innovative leaders who have the courage ... to shift.
The impact of change will be addressed by leadership experts at Leadercast Albany — Shift, scheduled Jan. 27 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Leesburg’s Church at the Groves, 130 McIntosh Farms Road.
The speakers for this event will be practitioners who have successfully navigated through their own personal and professional shifts. Participants will learn from these leaders’ experiences the practical insights, purposeful actions and catalytic insights that have the power to transform them into world-changing, visionary team builders.
Leadercast — Shift, one of largest leadership events in the world, is broadcast each year from Atlanta to hundreds of Host Sites around the world. This career-changing leadership event brings together globally respected experts on one stage to share knowledge and insights from their leadership journeys.
Individual tickets for the event in the Albany area are $65, while a table for eight is $500. Registration will be held from 8-8:30 a.m., and the program will continue from 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Among the speakers are Guy Raz, an award-winning reporter, radio and podcast host, author of “How I Built This;” Cris Carter, pro football Hall of Fame wide receiver and TV commentator; Todd Henry, founder, accidental creative, author of “The Motivation Code;” Michael C. Bush, CEO, author “A Great Place to Work for All;” Austin Channing Brown, speaker and author of New York Times bestseller “I’m Still Here;” Sunny Parr, executive director of the Kroger Foundation; David Baker, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Rainn Wilson, three-time Emmy-nominated actor (“The Office”), NY Times bestselling author; Chuck Mingo, founder of Living UNDIVIDED; and Andy Stanley, communicator, pastor, author of Better Decisions, Fewer Regrets.
