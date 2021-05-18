ALBANY -- Linda Turpin was named 2020 Realtor of the Year at the recent Albany Board of Realtors Awards Ceremony.
Turpin was one of three ReMax of Albany Realtors recognized by the board.
Also honored at the ceremony were Mandy Chambers, who received the Professionalism Award, and Molly Swan, who was the recipient of the Good Neighbor Award.
