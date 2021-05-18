remax.jpg

Honored at the recent Albany Board of Realtors Awards Ceremony were, from left, Mandy Chambers, Professionalism Award winner; Linda Turpin, 2020 Realtor of The Year; and Molly Swan, Good Neighbor Award winner. Also pictured is broker/owner Leigh Windham.

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Linda Turpin was named 2020 Realtor of the Year at the recent Albany Board of Realtors Awards Ceremony.

Turpin was one of three ReMax of Albany Realtors recognized by the board.

Also honored at the ceremony were Mandy Chambers, who received the Professionalism Award, and Molly Swan, who was the recipient of the Good Neighbor Award.

