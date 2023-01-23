ALBANY– Lisa Harrell assumed the position of Vice President of Academic Affairs at Albany Technical College on Jan. 16, the college announced in a news release Monday.
Harrell has more than 11 years of experience in higher education. She began her experience as a marketing adjunct instructor in 2011 with Moultrie Technical College. She started working full-time at Albany Technical College in January 2012 as the department chair/instructor for the Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management program.
"We are very excited to have Lisa Harrell to move into the role of vice president of Academic Affairs," ATC President Emmett Griswold said. "Her 11 years of experience in higher education and her commitment to providing quality education to our students make her the ideal choice for this position."
"This new role as vice president of Academic Affairs is providing me with more opportunity to give back to the community by leading our faculty to provide quality education to the future work force in the southwest Georgia area," Harrell said.
In 2015, Harrell was awarded the Rick Perkins Teacher of the Year award for Albany Tech and was a finalist in the Technical College System of Georgia's state competition. In 2016, she was promoted to the office of dean for Academic Affairs in the Technology, Business, and Personal Services Division. In 2018, she transitioned to the Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation, and Engineering Division.
Harrell has had the opportunity to manage programs through the renovations and opening of the expanded Carlton Construction Academy. She is currently in the planning stages of the new Dr. Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy.
Before her work at Albany Technical College, Harrell was the director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau, where she opened the Albany Welcome Center, participated in Leadership Albany, became certified as a Travel Marketing Professional, led the Albany CVB to become the first of three Gold Accredited CVB's in the state, and helped start the Albany Marathon.
Harrell graduated from Dougherty High School and received an associate of business degree from Darton College, a bachelor of business management degree from Florida State University, an MBA degree from Georgia Southwestern State University, and a master's degree in Strategic Communication from Troy University.
Harrell has served on the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Board and is the Finish Line Coordinator and a board member for the Albany Marathon, now named the Combos Marathon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.