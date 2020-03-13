The following events, businesses or communities in the Albany area have reported the following closings, cancelations, postponements or alterations due to the coronavirus:
- Dougherty County courts will close for 30 days with a Friday judicial emergency declaration
- The Dougherty County district schools will be closed for 14 days beginning March 16 and will remain closed through Spring Break. Students should plan on returning to school on April 6.
- Lee County Schools will close schools from March 16 through March 27.
- St. Teresa's Catholic School will close for two weeks, with students tentatively scheduled to return on Mach 30
- Boys & Girls Club, closed until March 30
- Dougherty County Jail visitation suspended
- Albany State University classes suspended through March 27
- Albany Technical College students will not attend class next but will learn through an online format, with the exception of the commercial truck driving students
To report any closings, cancelations, or postponements, email the information to news@albanyherald.com.
Keep checking back here as we continue to update this list.
