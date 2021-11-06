ALBANY -- People in southwest Georgia see George Suarez go to work each morning -- dressed, as always, like a million dollars -- and they assume he's busy making sure the burgers are cooked to perfection, the fries crispy brown, and the Happy Meals just so at any of his 13 regional McDonald's restaurants.
And, to a degree, they're right. Suarez is not a man who leaves things to chance.
But this native Ecuadoran who embodies the ideals of the American Dream is doing more than checking on the operations of his restaurants. When he stops in at one of his McDonald's in Blakely, Dawson, Leesburg, Sylvester, Moultrie, Lakeland, Quitman, Americus or Albany, Suarez is not content just to sell burgers. He's planting seeds.
"I go back to one of my favorite teachers, Ms. Hitter in the fourth grade (in the New York City Public School System), who had a huge impact on my life," Suarez said. "She had us do a science experiment with a bag of dirt and a packet of seeds. What I got from that, taking those seeds and watching them grow into plants in that soil, was how you take advantage of the opportunities that life gives you.
"My goal in my business life is to, like I did in the fourth grade, plant seeds in people's lives. Then I help them water the seeds of opportunity, help provide the nutrients and sunlight, and encourage them to nurture those plants. They may not quite get it at first, but eventually they pick up the values that allow 'roots' to grow. That's when they start to ask themselves if the things they're doing each day help them better themselves. And that's when they begin to grow."
Suarez knows a thing or two about nurturing. He started wiping tables at McDonald's for $3.35 an hour as a 15-year-old school boy in New York City. He wanted to make his own money so he didn't have to ask his single mom for $20 to go to the movies with a friend. He and his best pal Victor Nunez hopped on the subway train one weekend and went from job to job to job seeking employment.
"We applied over and over and over, about 60 places," Suarez said. "All we heard was no, no, no, no, no. We got off the train at the same stop on the way home, and Victor was upset. We happened to stop in a McDonald's to get something to eat, and he just said to the manager, 'I'm looking for a job.' Amazingly, they hired him on the spot. He told them, 'My friend is looking for a job, too,' and they told him to have me come in tomorrow, too."
That bit of happenstance was the beginning of a career that has lasted for some three decades and allowed the former busboy to reach the pinnacle of the fast-food industry: owner of 13 restaurants and holding right now.
"One thing my older sister Angela taught me when we were young was that I should save my money," Suarez said. "She'd already been working, and she showed me how saving my money could benefit me. So while all the other kids were buying Nikes and Air Jordans and things like that, I was saving my money. And I used that money to buy my first house, my second house, my third house. It turns out I loved investing in real estate. But it was all part of following my dream."
Suarez's dream started in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. And, as fate would have it, that dream became an American dream when his mother and father divorced.
"My family told me that my father had died when he and my mother separated, and while I didn't understand all that was going on then, I understood that my mother was searching for a better life for our family when she sold our home and moved to America," he said. "She worked three jobs in New York City -- it's like that Frank Sinatra song: 'If you can make it there ...' -- to make enough money to bring Angie and me to America.
"Before we left, though, something happened that changed me, helped make me the man I am today. We were having a picnic one day when this man came up to us. Angie and I thought we were seeing a ghost. It was our father. He obviously was not dead, and the fact that he came to see us when he learned we were leaving soon for America showed me that he did care for his children."
(Suarez would make a trip back to Ecuador in 2006 with only a photograph of his father, searching -- in vain, as it turned out -- for the man who'd made such a dramatic impact on him as an 8-year-old boy.)
Once young George hired on at McDonald's, his work ethic immediately impressed the restaurant's management. By the time he graduated high school, he'd been promoted to general manager. Among the staff he now oversaw was the person who'd hired him as a 15-year-old. Within the next five years, Suarez had saved enough money to buy his first house, an important step in his evolution because he would use his real estate investments to buy in as a McDonald's franchise owner in south Georgia.
"I kept moving up the ladder: general manager, supervisor, director," Suarez said. "It was lonely at the top, though, and after 19 years I decided to look into becoming a franchise owner. But corporate needed a bilingual training manager, and I did that for a couple of years under one condition: that I get the opportunity to become not a VP but an owner."
Before that happened, though, Suarez was talked into helping turn around restaurants in the Bronx by a McDonald's corporate executive, John Palmaccio. The quick (18-month) turnaround got both Palmaccio and Suarez promotions.
When the time came to look for ownership opportunities, the sharp businessman in Suarez noted the high cost of doing business in the New York area. He looked elsewhere: upstate New York, Boston, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Atlanta-area executive Bridgette Freeman suggested he look into the southwest Georgia market, and after selling two of his New York properties, he and wife Denisse (Suarez and Denise have a 14-year-old daughter, Destiney, and grown children Christine and George III) came South, where he became owner of franchises in Blakely, Dawson and Leesburg.
The experience was, to say the least, overwhelming initially.
"With my background in operations, I focused on getting the right people and the right standards in place in the restaurants," Suarez said. "But here I was in corporate America, now a business owner, and I said, 'What the hell did I do?' I had a friend who owned 30 stores, so I called him and said, 'This is crazy.' He told me to hang in, that if I could make it through 31 days, it would be a breeze."
That was in 2007. By 2010, Suarez was ready to expand. He acquired franchises in Sylvester and Moultrie, and four years later completely remodeled and re-opened the Dawson store before acquiring a franchise in Lakeland. The next year Suarez expanded his budding empire to include a franchise in Quitman.
In 2019, Suarez purchased three Albany franchises -- North and South Slappey and East Oglethorpe locations -- and in 2020 he added a franchise in Americus. In January of 2021, he added the other two Albany locations, bringing his total to 13 restaurants.
"Here's what I do: I surround myself with dreamers like me," Suarez said. "I have this thing I do: I hire the behavior; I can teach the skills. Sure, there are challenges -- like the pandemic -- but I try to plant the seeds that allow others to live their own American dream. People like my general managers -- Jasper Hall, Mary Stephens, Gail Neal -- I tell them they have an opportunity to change their lives, just like I did. They can make their dreams come true."
Yes, George Suarez is a dreamer. But he's also a doer. And in this life he's made for himself and his family, this former part-time $3.35-an-hour table cleaner has proved that that's a potent combination.
