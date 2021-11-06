Eagle Scout candidate Don Cleesattle III has just completed his Eagle Scout project by installing 10 duck boxes along the Kinchafoonee Creek within the boundary on the new 100-acre Woods Park off the U.S. Highway 19 bypass.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Don Cleesattle, along with his fellow Scouts and scoutmasters, constructed duck boxes from native Eastern Red Cedar, which was donated and milled locally at Kiokee Creek Millworks.
Special Photo: David Dixon
Eagle Scout candidate Don Cleesattle III has just completed his Eagle Scout project by installing 10 duck boxes along the Kinchafoonee Creek within the boundary on the new 100-acre Woods Park off the U.S. Highway 19 bypass.
LEESBURG — Eagle Scout candidate Don Cleesattle III has just completed his Eagle Scout project by installing 10 duck boxes along the Kinchafoonee Creek within the boundary on the new 100-acre Woods Park off the U.S. Highway 19 bypass.
Don is a 14-year-old Scout with Troop 1 from First Baptist Church of Leesburg. He is the son of Don and Kim Cleesattle of Lee County and is a sophomore at Lee County High School. He also is dually enrollment at South Georgia Technical College.
Don, along with his fellow Scouts and scoutmasters, constructed the duck boxes from native Eastern Red Cedar, which was donated and milled locally at Kiokee Creek Millworks. The boxes were then cut to pattern at Lee County High School and assembled at First Baptist. Once completed, the Troop got on the water around mile marker 11 to mount the boxes on appropriately sized trees.
These boxes will attract wildlife, particularly wood ducks, which will help to enrich the nature experience at the new park when it opens.
Don will have his Eagle Scout Board Review Dec. 19, and expects to earn the Eagle rank by January.
Lee County has two very active local Boy Scout Troops that have helped with park projects in the last few years. Troop 1, along with Troop 15 from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany, has contributed to the improvements of Lee County parks by installing mile markers on the Kinchafoonee Creek, removing an old tire dump, constructing and installing park benches along the Flint Ridge Trail, refurbishing picnic tables for the parks, littler cleanups and other worthy projects.
Don and the rest of his fellow Scouts are to be commended for making improvements to local facilities.
The Fountain City Classic is an annual football game featuring the Fort Valley State University Wildcats and Albany State University Golden Rams, two historically black universities or HBCUs. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.