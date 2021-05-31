ALBANY -- In light of recent attempts by some to defund or cut budgets of law enforcement agencies, the Dougherty County Republican Party is openly expressing its support for national, state and local law enforcement agencies.
In a message sent to The Albany Herald, officials with the Dougherty County Republican Party wrote:
The Dougherty County Republican Party wants to go on record as supporting law enforcement. We cherish the Constitution and the laws governing our nation and recognize the vital role played by law enforcement in enforcing the rule of law.
Every day, ordinary men and women don law enforcement uniforms to protect our entire community. Because of their presence, we feel safe in our homes and businesses; we can exercise our freedom of speech and assembly without fear of physical reprisal, and we always have someone to call when trouble strikes. Indeed, there are times when the only thing between our peaceful community and anarchy, in which each person must defend himself, is the “thin blue line.”
Law enforcement officers love our country and their community — why else would they accept a high-risk job for such modest pay? And yet, prominent national Democratic leaders are calling for law enforcement to be defunded or abolished to further their partisan political aspirations to fundamentally transform our nation. To further their goals, they seek to separate the individuals of our community and undermine law enforcement. claiming the entire law enforcement system is “systemically racist.” That is false.
To the contrary, law enforcement consists of a broadly diverse group of black, brown, Asian and white officers. One need look no further than our local police and sheriff’s departments to see substantial numbers of nonwhite officers and leadership; they are not systemically racist.
The Democrats' transformational goals for law enforcement have already subjected law enforcement personnel to open disrespect and resistance, which has caused recruitment problems and a surge in retirements.
Our law enforcement officers deserve our respect and support. We need them to enforce the Constitution and laws of the America we know and love and to protect our nation from the transformed country the Democrats are trying to create. If you agree, we welcome you to join the Dougherty County Republican Party Inc. Please visit us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.