ALBANY – The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission this week launched a new phase of its award-winning “#MadeInAlbanyGA” campaign, wherein customers can now identify and shop for made in Albany products directly off the shelves at local grocery and convenience stores.
Participating stores include BLOC Stop, Homerun Foods, Mike’s County Stores and Woodall’s, with a total of 18 locations between them, spanning all corners of the community.
“This is an exciting extension of our Made in Albany campaign, which has been widely recognized for its success in promoting our existing industries and the world-renowned products produced right here in our community by our local work force,” ADEDC President and CEO Jana Dyke said in a news release. “As we take steps toward economic recovery in the aftermath of COVID-19, it’s important now, more than ever, to support our local businesses and the community members they employ.”
The Made in Albany campaign was recognized in 2019 by the Southeastern Economic Development Council as “Best of Class” at the organization’s annual communication awards. The award was received in the category of Overall Marketing Campaign for communities with populations of 25,000-200,000 and is the top honor in its division.
The campaign features Albany’s major manufacturers, including Albany Green Energy, Coats & Clark, Marine Depot Maintenance Command at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, MolsonCoors, Pretoria Fields Collective, Procter & Gamble, Sasco Chemical, Sunnyland farms, Tara Foods, Thermacare and Thrush Aircraft. Albany-made consumer products will be identified by the Made in Albany seal at participating locations.
“We’re proud to partner with the Albany-Dougherty EDC on this initiative, as community pride and local partnerships have always been a big focus of Mike’s,” Mike Rodgers, owner and operator of Mike’s Country Stores, said. “It’s amazing to come from a community with such an expansive manufacturing base, and then to be able to represent these locally made products right here in our stores and show pride in what our friends and neighbors have produced for a national stage.”
The ADEDC invites retailers to participate in the program by contacting Reedi Mabrey at rmabrey@choosealbany.com or by calling the Economic Development Commission at (229) 434-0044 with expressed interest.
