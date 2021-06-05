AMERICUS -- Georgia Southwestern State University's chapter for Beta Gamma Sigma held an induction ceremony followed by a reception honoring new members recently. Twenty-four students were officially inducted into BGS, including the following local students:
-- Margaret Halbrook of Albany;
-- Mandy Hogan of Leesburg;
-- James Fowler of Camilla;
-- Carly Hall of Albany;
-- Katie Stalvey of Dawson.
Founded in 1913, BGS is the international honor society for outstanding students in business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. BGS is present on more than 580 college campuses on six continents and has members residing in 190 countries. The mission of BGS is to encourage and honor academic achievement in the study of business, to cultivate and celebrate leadership and professional excellence, to advance the values of the society, and to serve its lifelong members.
To become a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, students must be enrolled full-time and be in the top 10% of the class academically in their junior or senior years or the top 20% in terms of graduate students.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
