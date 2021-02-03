Gordon Dixon was a successful coach, teacher and businessman who had a nice touch on the grill when it came to smoking a turkey for one of his favorite holidays — Thanksgiving.
That is very apropos since every day in his life was a connect with thanksgiving. He never partook of a meal when there wasn’t a blessing recited. He felt indebted for all the good things in life that so often are taken for granted by so many.
He was a giving and forgiving man. He enjoyed the outdoors, a walk in the woods and a horseback ride over forested acreage. All things great or small in his life were accompanied with a warm smile and a grateful and enduring chuckle which reflected deep humility.
Dating back to his high school days in Camilla, Gordon developed an affinity for sports. He played sports across the board, but basketball was what he was best at. Good enough to earn a four-year scholarship to Florida State. He enjoyed competition on the college level, where he was moved to choose coaching for a career. He was thankful for his coaches who influenced his life and wanted to experience the same relationship for high school students — a classic example of “giving back.”
It was his aim to teach kids the finer points of basketball with an accent on being well-rounded student-athletes. He underscored the most basic of fundamentals, and none of his players got a free pass when it came to schoolwork. You play for Gordon, you go to class, do your homework, and always be reminded that goodwill, good manners and good sportsmanship were as important as leading the team in scoring.
Gordon also coached other sports, including football. That was the way of life yesteryear. A high school coach taught classes, coached two or more sports, cut the grass, and lined off the fields.
There were no walls overflowing with plaques and bulging scrapbooks regarding his playing and coaching career, although he was inducted into the Camilla and Albany Sports Halls of Fame. They don’t give out trophies to coaches who help kids find their way, whose guiding hand kept teenagers focused on the right direction.
Realistically coaches are surrogate parents. Gordon always treated his players as he would treat his own, forever finding the right combination of tough love, consistent discipline and arm-around-the-shoulder encouragement.
A man of enterprise, he found time to develop a business in his later years of coaching. His company, Gordon Dixson Insurance Co., began on his back porch. He became successful, owing to the principles he taught his teams: hard work, time management, underscoring integrity and the Golden Rule.
Much of the reason for his success in business came from his reputation as a coach. His customers knew they would be treated the same way he treated his players.
He had a smooth, even-keeled demeanor, which meant that he was never out of sorts emotionally with the game on the line. He had a winsome personality when it came to “bedside manner” in business. When it came to integrity, morality and selflessness, Gordon’s cup forever runneth over.
In his retirement years, he enjoyed an idyllic lifestyle with his wife, Barbara, who was the daughter of one of the University of Georgia’s most respected and colorful coaches, Sterling Dupree, Vince Dooley’s first recruiter. They played tennis, went horseback riding and enjoyed returning to Athens, Barbara’s hometown.
The outpouring and response to news of his death by former players and friends speaks loudly to the type of man he was. Blessed with an extra helping of altruism, Gordon was an honorable, faithful and selfless man.
He would get your ox out of the ditch and was always extending a helping hand.
He leaves an enviable legacy. The best coaches give of themselves to the kids on their team and to the community that spawns them. Nobody epitomized the title of coach more forthrightly than Gordon Dixon.
