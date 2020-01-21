ATLANTA -- Officials with Lyft, whose associates provide rideshare services on demand, offered the following response to proposed legislation in the Georgia House, HB 276:
As you've probably seen, Georgia lawmakers have reached a deal on HB 276.
Following is a statement from Lyft Communication Manager Campbell Matthews regarding the "marketplace facilitators" bill:
"An 8.9 percent tax, as passed in HB 276, is one of the highest rideshare taxes in the country and will hurt those who rely on Lyft for rides to work, doctor's appointments, and the grocery store, as well as an alternative to driving after drinking. We stand ready to work with Georgia lawmakers on a solution to ensure rideshare remains affordable and reliable for riders and a flexible earning opportunity for drivers.”
Lyft usage statistics, provided by the company, show:
-- 75% of riders are less likely to drive substance-impaired due to the availability of Lyft;
-- 30% of Lyft users in Georgia do not own or lease a personal vehicle;
-- 34% of riders spend more at local businesses as a result of using Lyft.
-- 27% of riders have used Lyft to access health care services;
-- Nearly 50% of rides start or end in low income areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.