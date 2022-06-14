THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
367 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN COLQUITT
COOK IRWIN LANIER
TIFT TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
BAKER CALHOUN CLAY
DOUGHERTY EARLY LEE
MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS,
ARLINGTON, ASHBURN, ASHTON, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK,
BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BLAKELY, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN, BRANCHVILLE, CAMILLA, CENTERVILLE,
CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL,
COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE,
CROSSROADS, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, EARLY CO A/P,
EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES, GAMMAGE,
GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRAVES, GREGGS, HARDING, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN,
HEROD, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL,
JONES CROSSING, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG, LOCKETT CROSSING,
MASSEE, MAYHAW, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MOORES CROSSROADS,
MORGAN, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NASHVILLE, NEWTON,
OCILLA, PALMYRA, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE VALLEY,
PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS,
RICKS PLACE, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET,
SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TEETERVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY,
UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG,
WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
Weather Alert
...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
Dougherty, eastern Randolph, Lee, northeastern Calhoun, Terrell
Counties in southwestern Georgia and northwestern Worth Counties in
south central Georgia through 415 PM EDT...
At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Terrell, Lee, and Dougherty counties. These
storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Dawson, Leesburg, Putney, Shellman, Leary, Smithville, East
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Sasser,
Bronwood, Parrott, Stocks, Radium Springs, Dawson Municipal A/P,
Chambliss, Neyami and Chickasawhatchee.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for
south central and southwestern Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory today, heat index values between
105 and 111. For the Heat Advisory tomorrow, heat index values
between 107 and 112 expected. Areas in the southeast Big Bend
may see locally higher heat index values tomorrow afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
New AGC Georgia President Lyndy Jones accepts the leadership gavel from outgoing President David Moody.
ATLANTA – The Associated General Contractors of Georgia, the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Lyndy Jones as its chapter president.
Other officers joining AGC Georgia’s board of directors include Brian Newsome of Albion as vice president, Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction as secretary and Mike Macon of Balfour Beatty Construction as treasurer.
Jones is the founder and president of JCI Contractors, a firm based in his hometown of Moultrie. JCI Contractors provides construction management, design-build and general contracting services to a diverse clientele across Georgia. JCI Contractors has worked on many high-profile projects including Lowndes High School, Colquitt County High School, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia, Southern Regional Technical College Health Sciences and numerous educational institutions.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to represent my colleagues and industry at AGC Georgia during my term,” Jones said. “With the support of the other 34 members of the board who are from all over the state, we will elevate the voice of Georgia’s construction industry and our top issues, including work force development.”
The Georgia construction industry veteran grew up working with his father in the gunite pool business. After graduating from Auburn University with a degree in civil engineering, Jones spent several years working for a general contractor in central Georgia before moving home to establish JCI Contractors with his father in 1989.
Throughout Jones’ career, he has played an active role in the industry and in his community. He is an active member of the First Baptist Church of Moultrie, and for 17 years, Jones has served on the Ameris Bank Board of Directors in Moultrie. He is a member of the Georgia State Finance and Investment Commission Advisory Board and has served on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors for 11 years. In addition to his role as president of JCI Contractors, he manages Craftwood Farms, a family-owned pecan farming operation.
