MACON – A middle Georgia resident was sentenced to prison this week after he admitted to committing wire fraud in an identity theft scheme.

Aaron Jamal Denzel Austin, 33, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on July 26, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. There is no parole in the federal system.

