ALBANY -- The Albany (GA) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. was charted in 1949 as Gamma Psi Chapter through the leadership of 10 women and continues to be a vital force throughout southwest Georgia. Deltas are committed to sisterhood, scholarship, and public service.
Monthly meetings and community service projects have anchored the sorority while also providing opportunities for sisterly bonding. However, over the past couple of years, many of these gatherings have been canceled due to Albany having been so heavily impacted by the pandemic.
Both social media and national media documented the pandemic’s rampage through this community. Like everyone else, members of the sorority suffered devastating losses. While no individual within our region was spared the devastation of COVID-19, perhaps no one suffered more than sorority member Brenda Blackshear Amankwaa, who within a period of 30 days, suffered the unimaginable losses of her mother, her only sibling, (also a Delta) and two uncles, as the result of COVID-19.
Amankwaa said that the experience left her vulnerable, angry, fearful, and anxious. However, her sorority sisters were and remain instrumental in helping her to weather the storm and regain some sense of normalcy. While she was grateful for phone calls, food, and prayers, she said what meant most to her was a gesture from her sorority sisters who donated in her mother’s honor to her church’s children’s ministry, a cause dear to her mother’s heart.
In addition to personal losses, the pandemic presented many obstacles to not only gathering but also to serving. Nonetheless, Deltas through the Social Action Committee, continue to find ways to serve our communities. Since the pandemic, the sorority has been meeting virtually, and although various members of the sorority assisted with getting chapter members set up for virtual meetings, many of the older members still lack the technological expertise to participate consistently.
Most of all, they have been deprived of the in-person fellowship they have come to enjoy over the years as members of the sorority. Realizing the negative impact of isolation, the Membership Services Committee, along with other dedicated sorority members, decided to deliver in-person treats to sorors 75 years and older residing in Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Crisp, Calhoun, Mitchell, Randolph and Tift counties.
In February, for Valentine’s Day, each one received a box of chocolates along with a personalized Valentine’s Day card. Kate Moret, a member of the sorority, was especially delighted to receive her treat. She remarked that her late husband always bought her a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day and since his passing, this would have been her first year not receiving one.
Another member, 90-year-old Rubye Hampton, stressed how happy her treat made her and that she could not wait to call her daughter, Tamara, in Atlanta (also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.) to tell her what her sorority sisters had done for her.
Since March is the month where women around the globe celebrate Women's History Month, and when Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. celebrates Sisterhood Month, Membership Services treated the sorority members once again. With March also being National Nutrition Month, salads were delivered as their March treat. Lovye W. Cochran, a very lovely 95-year-old who pledged Delta in 1950, said she was elated to receive her treat as it brought back fond memories of a sisterhood that she has been a part of for more than 70 years.
Chiquita Greene, the current president of Albany (GA) Alumnae said she believes that the chapter has adapted very well and has been able to keep the sorority’s mission in the forefront. Chapter members have maintained the bonds of sisterhood throughout the pandemic by simply putting love into action. Through sending cards, calling, texting, doing drive-by celebrations, and by other newly conventional means, she said she believes the sorority has been able to show care even when they cannot be near.
