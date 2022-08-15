marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

A new legal fight over Georgia’s elections laws is picking up steam and could upend many years of precedent in the Peach State. In the case of Rose v. Raffensperger, plaintiffs are challenging the state’s model of electing public service commissioners — claiming that it “unlawfully dilutes” the influence of black votes. While the case was easily overlooked at first, it has the potential to help shape upcoming elections.

Just days ago, a federal court handed down its decision on the case — agreeing with the plaintiffs and throwing the two coming elections into limbo, although a federal court panel ruled in a 2-1 vote Friday that the election could proceed. Rose v. Raffensperger promises to be mired in a complex web of appeals, but however it is resolved, the courts need to do it quickly so as not to confuse voters.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

