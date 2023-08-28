In the latest national humiliation, one of the big three credit ratings agencies — Fitch Ratings — downgraded the U.S. government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+. The ratings “are forward-looking opinions on the relative ability of an entity or obligation to meet financial commitments,” according to Fitch. In short, they’re like credit scores for peons like you and me.

The one-step downgrade may not seem like much of a big deal, but it should cause concern. Years of fiscal mismanagement have left the supposed leader of the free world in a position where it is evidently no longer considered a sure thing as a borrower.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

0
0
0
0
0