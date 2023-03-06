marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

The Georgia General Assembly has been weighing tax refund proposals that are sure to receive plaudits from voters. The state budget includes a plan to provide a $1 billion dollar tax rebate to homeowners, and HB 162 would provide refunds of $250 to $500 to Georgians who paid income tax.

Given that Georgia has a Republican state government trifecta — meaning that the tax-averse GOP controls the governor’s office, House, and Senate — tax refunds shouldn’t come as a surprise, and it makes sense. Even after filling the state’s rainy day fund to the legal limit, Georgia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $6.6 billion surplus.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

Tags