Last Tuesday’s primary election was in many ways a test of former President Trump’s influence in Georgia. He endorsed no less than eight different Georgia candidates for various offices as he sought to flex his political muscle.
Hoping that his support would act as a magic silver bullet that would slay political opponents and clear the path to electoral success, many candidates slavishly strove to obtain his endorsement. But how effective was Trump in Georgia on primary election day? It turns out not very much.
There were no Georgia races that Trump was more interested in than governor and secretary of state, and he has minced no words about his feelings for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He blames them, in part, for his failed re-election bid, and wanted them to violate the Constitution and invalidate a legally run and fair election.
Given his vendetta, Trump endorsed former Sen. David Perdue for governor and Congressman Jody Hice for secretary of state — both of whom have peddled debunked falsehoods about stolen elections. However, the Trump endorsement seems to have lost much of its power. Not only did Kemp defeat Perdue, it was a complete rout. Kemp hauled in nearly 74 percent of the vote. Raffensperger also enjoyed a fruitful election night. He had enough votes to avoid a run-off and won outright.
These races weren’t outliers, though. Trump-backed candidates for attorney general and insurance commissioner also were soundly defeated. Patrick Witt for insurance commissioner garnered only around 17% of the vote, while John Gordon earned some 26 percent in the AG race. Yet, it wasn’t a total loss for Trump on Tuesday night.
Trump threw his support behind Vernon Jones and Jake Evans for different congressional seats. Both men competed in crowded fields, and they are poised to make it to runoffs even though neither was the top vote-getter in his race. Despite this, their candidacies shouldn’t be discounted, given that Georgia runoffs sometimes favor those who were the runners-up in primary elections.
Where Trump will likely see proof of his influence is in the senatorial and lieutenant governor races. Former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker grabbed Trump’s endorsement for Senate and sprinted to an easy victory — capturing more than 68 percent of the vote. Did Trump elevate him to victory? I don’t think so. Trump could have endorsed anyone else in the race, and it probably wouldn’t have mattered. Walker is essentially royalty and a mega-celebrity in Georgia, and he was viewed as the presumptive nominee since he announced his candidacy.
Trump supported another former UGA football player — state Sen. Burt Jones — for lieutenant governor, and Jones enjoyed a strong showing on election night. While he teetered on the edge of being forced into a runoff with Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, Jones eventually won outright by the narrowest of margins. It’s hard to determine whether Trump’s backing played a major role in this race, but it is apparent why Trump continues to remain politically active.
After his electoral rebuke and banishment from Twitter, he has refused to fade into obscurity or retire to a quiet life of opulence at Mar-a-Lago. Rather, he has held rallies and endorsed a slew of candidates. In fact, he seems to be attempting to refashion himself into a sort of GOP king-maker or party boss. Meanwhile, Trump appears pleased to have politicians from across the country begging for his approval, and understandably so.
His political involvement keeps him relevant in the political realm; he can reshape the Republican Party in his own image; he can help put men and women in power who will subsequently owe him a favor, if he ever needs it; and finally, he can use his endorsements to punish officials who crossed him.
For some time, the Trump endorsement was a powerful tool in GOP primaries. So was it a powerful tool in the recent Georgia primaries? Of the eight races covered in this piece, only two of his candidates were the top vote getters and four were resoundingly defeated at the polls, which isn’t a great record. This suggests that Trump’s backing isn’t so potent after all. That’s not to say that it isn’t valuable — far from it.
There is certainly a cadre of Trump loyalists who blindly make their decisions based upon what the former president tells them to do. For most Georgians, I think the Trump endorsement is much less important and is only one small factor among many others that inform their decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.