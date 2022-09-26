marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

After a lifetime of achievements, America’s longest living president — Jimmy Carter — is at the precipice of celebrating another milestone. He will turn 98 on Oct. 1, and I have no doubt that numerous outlets will highlight his political career and active life in retirement — and rightly so.

The soft-spoken Carter is the first and only president from Georgia, and while historians haven’t been shy about judging his tenure in the Oval Office, his honesty and Southern decency was a breath of fresh air after the scandal-ridden Richard Nixon years.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

