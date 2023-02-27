marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Before then-Speaker David Ralston, R-Ellijay, passed away, he expressed his desire for legislators to focus less on cultural issues in the 2023 legislative session and more on making Georgia increasingly competitive. “If there’s something you want to talk to me about for next year’s General Assembly,” he said in a speech last year, “be sure you frame how it will impact opportunity in this state.”

While Ralston’s untimely death has prevented him from presiding over the 2023 legislative session, his influence and legacy loom large. Judging by many professional licensing bills floating around the Gold Dome, his envisioned “opportunity” session may still come to fruition, which could help solidify Georgia as one of the country’s top states for economic mobility.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute.

