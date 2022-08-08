marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

A trade like no other is rumored to be in the works and has captured the attention of diplomats and sports enthusiasts alike. The United States is purportedly working to secure the release of controversial WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian incarceration. But such a deal comes with strings attached and may be contingent upon releasing the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a high price for Griner by any measure.

For those who don’t know Griner’s backstory, she’s a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury. She became a controversial figure in 2020 when she protested police brutality and racism by boycotting the national anthem. “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season,” she explained. “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine … I’ll not be out there.” Like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem, Griner’s choices attracted considerable attention.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

