A trade like no other is rumored to be in the works and has captured the attention of diplomats and sports enthusiasts alike. The United States is purportedly working to secure the release of controversial WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian incarceration. But such a deal comes with strings attached and may be contingent upon releasing the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a high price for Griner by any measure.
For those who don’t know Griner’s backstory, she’s a professional basketball player for the Phoenix Mercury. She became a controversial figure in 2020 when she protested police brutality and racism by boycotting the national anthem. “I honestly feel we should not play the national anthem during our season,” she explained. “If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine … I’ll not be out there.” Like former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the anthem, Griner’s choices attracted considerable attention.
While in Russia to play basketball earlier this year, officials found hashish oil — a form of cannabis illegal in Russia — in her luggage. That quickly landed her in jail, and she has since pleaded guilty, admitting, “I was in a rush packing and the [hashish oil] cartridges accidentally ended up in my bags.” Last week, she learned her fate. A Russian court sentenced her to a shocking nine years in a penal colony for possessing cannabis, which is legal in many U.S. states.
Naturally, the specter of almost a decade in Russian prison is terrifying, and Griner has begged for help from the United States government. Instead of showing any sympathy, some pundits have mocked her. “Bet she wants to hear the National Anthem now,” wrote Sebastian Gorka. Many like-minded folks responded similarly and seem to think that her national anthem protests are just cause for her home government to abandon her.
While I am happy to stand for the national anthem and recite the pledge, it is well within anybody’s constitutional rights to boycott them. Likewise, Griner is a U.S. citizen, and protesting the national anthem doesn’t nullify her citizenship. In fact, she should enjoy all of the benefits that the U.S. government has to offer any citizen, and I think one of the beauties of our form of government is that — in theory — Americans should enjoy equal protection regardless of how they exercise their rights.
With that being said, Griner broke Russian law and could spend the foreseeable future behind bars for a crime that is victimless and trifling. Some have suggested that she is a kind of political prisoner — caught in the middle of a diplomatic spat between America and Russia — given that her crime is so minor and she received such a serious penalty.
I don’t blame her for wanting the U.S. government to help her escape the Russian justice system, which may very well happen. However, I can’t imagine the U.S. government going out of its way to help a non-celebrity in a similar situation.
This aside, news outlets are reporting that a deal could be in the works to secure her release. The Russians might be willing to exchange her for Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death.” While Griner is a U.S. citizen, which makes her entitled to many privileges, the lengths that the U.S. is willing to go to help her must have limits, and officials need to realize that trading for Viktor Bout is a bad deal for America and the rest of the world.
“Bout, a 55-year-old Russian, was the world’s most notorious arms dealer before a U.S. court convicted him in 2011 and sent him to a prison,” reports NPR. After the fall of the Soviet Union, Bout managed to purchase Soviet weapons and sold them to various theaters across the world, including Afghanistan, Angola, Congo, Lebanon, Somalia and Yemen, according to some reports. He did so without any guiding ideology, selling to whoever was willing to pay him.
Why Moscow would want him freed might seem like a bit of a conundrum, but there are a couple of reasons. “It’s a real good public relations move for [Russian President Vladimir Putin] to show that he’s taking care of his own,” former CIA officer Dan Hoffman said. In the process, Putin can show the world that he extracted a massive concession from his main foe, the United States.
It remains to be seen whether this deal will go forward and what Bout would do upon his release, but it doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility that he might consider returning to his old trade. That would mean funneling deadly weapons into theaters of war, which will ensure that more people die.
While I am sympathetic to Griner, she shouldn’t be traded for an international arms dealer like Bout. The stakes and the price are simply too high.
Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.