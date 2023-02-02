Lee A. Grant, center, is presented a 50-year length-of-service award by Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg, right, commanding officer, MDMC, and Vincent M. Hutcherson, left, deputy commander, MDMC, during an awards ceremony held at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
Lee A. Grant, center, is presented a 50-year length-of-service award by Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg, right, commanding officer, MDMC, and Vincent M. Hutcherson, left, deputy commander, MDMC, during an awards ceremony held at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-Albany -- Lee. A. Grant was recognized recently for a rare accomplishment when he received a 50-year length-of-service award in a ceremony at Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC).
Grant is a civilian-Marine, employed at MDMC’s Production Plant-Albany, on Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
Grant began his federal service in 1972 when he volunteered to join the U.S. Army. Following his discharge two years later, he began working at the Marine Corps Depot.
Born and raised in Albany, Grant graduated from Monroe High School in 1970.
Asked to reflect on his life of service, Grant said, “Working for the service, the Marine Corps is a great choice. I would recommend it to anyone who is thinking about a career.”
Over the last 50 years, Grant has witnessed many changes in the workplace.
“No computers were in use when I started here; now we are fully automated and computers are everywhere,” he noted.
The career path Grant has taken serves as a testament to hard work and dedication.
“I began work at the depot as a general helper in 1976, learning skilled trades, becoming a machine operator and eventually machine shop supervisor,” he said.
Grant, who was joined in the celebration by his family, made brief remarks to the assembled crowd saying, “I am thankful to be able to continue to work, and this continues to be a great tour of duty because I love what I do and the people I work with.”
Grant said he had no immediate plans to leave his post.
“What everyone wants to know is, when will I retire?" he said. "I tell everyone that I have no plans to retire.” After a moment of reflection Grant added, “As long as I am healthy and strong, I will keep working. I love what I do, and I love this place.”
Headquartered at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, MDMC is the Marine Corps’ ground equipment maintenance depot and consists of two production plants, one in Albany and one in Barstow, Calif.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.