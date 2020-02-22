As we enter the final weeks of Black History Month, an annual celebration of the achievements and contributions of African Americans to U.S. history, I stop to reflect on the history permeating right here in Albany, Georgia. What began as a weeklong recognition in 1926 has evolved into the popular refrain “Black History 365,” indicating that the contributions of African Americans should be acknowledged every day of the year. The impact and innovations of African Americans are certainly performed, and felt every day in every area of our lives.
This year, I get the opportunity to help recognize one of the heroes in black history, Mary Frances Early. Early was the first African American woman to earn a degree from the University of Georgia, and she is one of the many trailblazers we honor this month. An Atlanta native, she earned a master’s degree in music education in 1962, and later, a specialist in education degree in 1967 from UGA. Because of Early’s tenacity, thousands of African Americans have received degrees from UGA and gone on to make their mark on society. We have similar success stories here in Albany, to include, Bernice Johnson Reagon, Rutha Mae Harris, Alice Coachman, Mary Jo Payton and Shirley Sherrod.
In a 2012 article for UGA Today, Early described her achievement this way: “It was, however, not just a victory for me – but also for all African Americans who followed me and received degrees. We all benefited from this milestone.”
I am one of those beneficiaries, a two-time graduate of UGA, and now, a university president who understands and appreciates Early’s display of courage in paving the way for equality in higher education in Georgia and around the county.
On Feb. 25, UGA will acknowledge Frances Early by naming the College of Education in her honor. This building will be a lasting monument to her legacy and visible reminder to all of us. I have been invited to give the keynote address for this special occasion, and I am truly honored to do so.
In my role as president of Albany State University, I have seen how education is the great equalizer, as so aptly stated by Horace Mann, a pioneer of American public education. At ASU, we take a holistic approach to the care of all students through scholarship support, engaging advisement, encouraging study-abroad experiences and increasing support for tutoring and innovative study opportunities.
As part of my address, I will reflect on how important it is for all of us to give back to those who are following in our footsteps. We must uplift and support those who are looking to achieve more than what we have achieved. Mary Frances Early took a leap of faith and changed her life in order to change the lives of others.
She once stated, “We have to activate ourselves and take on the responsibility to help make this world the kind of place it can be.”
Thank you to the heroes and heroines like Mary Frances Early who gave their all so that students like the more than 6,000 students at Albany State can envision their futures without boundaries. I encourage all students to write and own their story. After all, history is being made every day.
