I am a Georgia farmer, the wife of a Georgia farmer, the mother of Georgia farmers, the daughter, granddaughter, and great granddaughter of Georgia farmers as well as the grandmother of future Georgia farmers. I farm land that my family obtained from service in two wars, and my sons farm land that has been in their father’s family since the early 1800s.
I am not a radical environmentalist or an ambulance-chasing trial lawyer. I am a constitutional conservative who believes in individual rights, like the right to bear arms and the right to protect one’s property. This is why I strongly oppose House Bill 545 and support the existing Right to Farm Law that has worked well for more than 30 years.
HB 545 violates the Georgia Bill of Rights, which states that “protection to person and property is the paramount duty of government and shall be impartial and complete.” HB 545 favors new large industrial livestock operations over current row crop and orchard farmers and other rural landowners.
HB 545 favors these operations by taking away the right of farmers and rural landowners to take action to stop damage to their farms and quality of life caused by these new operations when corporations push them to expand over several years from a few hundred to tens of thousands of animals, a size which often makes life miserable for those that were there first (Line 109).
All farmers should ask themselves why these new operations can’t play by the same set of rules that we have had for more than 30 years under the current Right to Farm Law. The answer is that they often can’t without causing serious damage, so they are trying to change the current Right to Farm Law, which is more equitable than HB 545.
The corporate lobbyists pushing HB 545 are quick to say that the bill does not apply to operations that break laws or rules set by the EPA and USDA. They fail to mention that the current Right to Farm Law already has this protection. They also fail to mention is that the EPA and USDA do a bad job enforcing the laws and rules against these operations.
I am a strong supporter of our right to “keep and bear arms” so we can defend ourselves when someone seeks to harm us and the government can’t or won’t protect us. Like the right to keep and bear arms, we need the right to defend our farms and quality of life by filing a case to stop a nuisance when one of these new operations starts doing us harm and the EPA and USDA can’t or won’t protect us.
HB 545 will take away this right and is just like taking away our guns. Most people that exercise this right do so as a last resort to protect their properties and quality of life, not for a big payday, just like most people that exercise their right to bear arms to protect themselves do so as last resort. HB 545 also takes away the provisions of the current Right to Farm Law that protect farmers from urban sprawl (Lines 70-82).
HB 545 is part of a national effort by Farm Bureau Insurance Companies to trick and dupe farmers and legislators into changing existing Right to Farm Laws to help insulate insurance companies from the damage caused by large concentrated animal feeding operations. Farmers in Utah and Wisconsin have already wised up and defeated these bills, but HB 545 is still alive in Georgia.
It saddens me to think of how people will view farmers like me when these operations hurt many of their neighbors (like the Chinese-owned hog operations in North Carolina), and they realize that their property rights have been taken from them. Farmers will be viewed as the enemy, while large insurance companies and large industrial livestock corporations will have the immunity that they desire.
I am fighting HB 545 to ensure that my grandchildren can continue to farm, hunt and fish on my family’s farm that has been in our family since the early 1800s. I want my grandchildren to have the right to protect the farm from new operations and large industrial livestock operations if and when they seriously damage and devalue the farm.
Don’t let insurance companies and corporate lobbyists take away your rights to protect yourselves and your farms and properties. Please read HB 545 and the current Right to Farm Law, and then call and email your state senators and representatives and ask them to vote no on HB 545 and protect the current Right to Farm Law. Please heed this call to arms.
