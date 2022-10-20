TIFTON — Mary Diallo will be the featured lecturer on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center in a Carter Arts and Lecture Series presentation at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge campus.
The Carter Arts & Lecture Series is committed to enhancing the educational experience by bringing compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing arts to the ABAC Bainbridge campus. All events are designed to bring the campus and community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination.
Diallo was one of the first three African American freshmen to enroll at the University of Georgia in 1962. She graduated in 1966 and continued her academic career until she earned a Ph.D. in French Literature from Emory University.
A former member of the Morehouse College faculty, Diallo was instrumental in the development of the Business French course at Florida A&M University, where she served as an Associate Professor of French.
Diallo’s areas of specialization include 20th century French literature, Anglophone and Francophone literature, and African American literature. Her research areas include French, African and Caribbean literature.
Other speakers and performers in the Carter Arts & Lecture Series include lecturer Abdur Rahman Muhammad on Jan. 23, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 9, and Scotty Barnhart with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 21.
Individual tickets to the performances and lectures are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To purchase tickets, interested persons can visit arts.abac.edu or call the ABAC ticket line at (229) 391-4895.
For the Carter Arts and Lecture Series, the season sponsor is The Thomas M. and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation, and the event sponsors are First Port City Bank and Cooper’s Plumbing and Air.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.