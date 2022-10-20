carter series.jpg

Mary Diallo

TIFTON — Mary Diallo will be the featured lecturer on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center in a Carter Arts and Lecture Series presentation at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge campus.

The Carter Arts & Lecture Series is committed to enhancing the educational experience by bringing compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing arts to the ABAC Bainbridge campus. All events are designed to bring the campus and community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination.