ATLANTA -- Mauldin & Jenkins LLC, a leading accounting and advisory firm in the Southeast and nationwide, announced recently the appointment of 10 new firm partners, effective Thursday.
“We are thrilled to welcome these 10 outstanding individuals as partners in the firm,” Managing Partner Hanson Borders said. “Each one has played an important role in our continued firm growth and brings a high caliber of expertise. These new partners have demonstrated exceptional leadership within the firm and their communities, and we look forward to their continued success in the future.”
Daniel Anderson, CPA, Partner (Bradenton) focuses on serving governmental and nonprofit entities throughout Florida. He is a regular speaker on state and local government topics. Anderson is a graduate of Leadership Manatee and the FICPA Emerging Leaders Program. He currently serves on the Board of the Center of Anna Maria Island.
William Birmingham, CPA, Partner (Atlanta) practices in the Private Client Services practice. Since joining Mauldin & Jenkins in 2013, he has specialized in providing proactive tax planning and compliance services to entities and individuals involved in a wide variety of industries, including construction, manufacturing, professional services, hospitality, and real estate, with a focus on closely-held, family-owned businesses.
Grant H. Davis, CPA, Partner (Columbia) received his bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Georgia Southern University in 2011 and in 2012 received his Master of Accounting degree, also from Georgia Southern. Since starting his career in 2012 in the firm’s Macon office, Davis has focused on serving a wide variety of state and local governmental entities primarily in Georgia and South Carolina.
Kelsie Deiter, Partner (Atlanta) serves as the HR & Marketing leader of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC. With more than 15 years of experience at M&J, she supports not only the growth of the firm but also the professionals on staff. She plays a critical role in aligning the strategic direction of the firm’s leadership to the HR and Marketing team functions. Deiter holds a PHR certification and is an active member of the Accounting Marketing Association and SHRM.
Emily K. Dent, CPA, CRCM, CAMS, Partner (Albany) specializes in regulatory compliance and Bank Secrecy Act consulting services for financial institutions. She has more than 20 years of experience working in and with financial institutions and 15 years in public accounting. She has extensive experience with internal controls related to both financial reporting and compliance operations.
Rob Douglas, CPA, Partner (Albany) is involved in the Firm’s Private Client Services and Financial Institutions practices. He began his career with Mauldin & Jenkins in 2011. Douglas specializes in assurance, tax and advisory services for a variety of businesses including banks, agribusiness, large growers, medical practices and family-owned businesses and their owners.
Justin M. Elliott, CPA, Partner (Macon) received his BBA degree in Accounting in 2010 and Master's of Accounting degree in 2011 from Georgia Southern University. Elliott's primary focus has been serving governmental entities across the Southeast. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Georgia Government Finance Officers Association.
Tiffany Galligan, CPA, Partner (Albany) has spent the majority of her time working in the Private Client Services area since joining the firm in 2011. She focuses her career on income taxes and closely-held businesses with a concentration in the agricultural and real estate industries. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Christopher McKellar, CPA, Partner (Atlanta) received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Georgia Southern University. He also graduated with his Master of Accountancy degree from Georgia Southern. Since starting his career in 2005, Christopher has focused on serving state and local governments throughout the Southeast. Christopher currently works and resides in Atlanta.
Ashton Pellicano, CPA, Partner (Atlanta) has been with the firm since 2013. He received his BBA degree in Accounting in 2012 and MAcc degree in 2013 from the University of Georgia. Pellicano has focused his career on tax planning and preparation of individual and business tax returns, and audits of financial institutions and employee benefit plans. He is a member of the AICPA and GSCPA.
