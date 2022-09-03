ATLANTA -- Mauldin & Jenkins LLC, a leading accounting and advisory firm in the Southeast and nationwide, announced recently the appointment of 10 new firm partners, effective Thursday.

“We are thrilled to welcome these 10 outstanding individuals as partners in the firm,” Managing Partner Hanson Borders said. “Each one has played an important role in our continued firm growth and brings a high caliber of expertise. These new partners have demonstrated exceptional leadership within the firm and their communities, and we look forward to their continued success in the future.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.