ATLANTA -- Mauldin & Jenkins LLC, an award-winning accounting, advisory, and consulting firm, announced it has been named one of Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms for the 28th year in a row. Climbing six spots, the firm comes in at No. 77 on the list.
The firm also was named on the Regional Leader list as a Top Firm serving the Southeast. The average growth rate for the Regional Leader list was up 5 percentage points from last year’s report, and 16 of the 29 firms, including Mauldin & Jenkins, reported double-digit growth.
“It is an honor to be recognized by Accounting Today,” Managing Partner Hanson Borders said in a news release. “Given the unique challenges we have faced over the past two years, we are proud that our commitment to client service has allowed us to sustain high growth. Our investments in our people have enabled us to not only meet our clients’ needs, but also exceed their expectations by providing new service offerings tailored to their specific circumstances.”
Accounting Today surveys approximately 300 tax and accounting firms from all over the country to produce its annual Top 100 Firms report of the leading accounting firms based on the previous year’s revenue. Unlike previous years, when the list was limited to only CPA firms, this year professional services firms that offer at least some accounting services were eligible for the ranking. This change is a direct result of shifts editors are seeing in the market.
According to the report, many of the top firms attribute their growth to mergers and acquisitions. Firms are merging not only to achieve growth, but to also add specific service lines, geographic areas, and talent to their teams. The development of staff is also a contributing factor. By encouraging current staff members to develop specialties in specific areas, firms are able to offer invaluable expertise. The threshold to join the Top 100 begins at $47.30 million in net revenue.
Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today and has provided assurance, tax, and advisory services to clients. Founded in 1918, M&J ranks as a largest public accounting firm and as one of the fastest-growing firms, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, ranked by the number of professionals in the Atlanta area. The firm serves clients in a range of industries including governmental, banking, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For additional information, visit mjcpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.