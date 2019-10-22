ALBANY -- The fallout from Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta's admission that he had taken campaign signs of opponent Chad Warbington after video of Marietta taking two signs surfaced on social media has begun in earnest.
Mayoral candidate Tracy Taylor, who is chairman of the Dougherty County Republican Party, told The Albany Herald this morning that he is now "formally endorsing" Warbington's bid to unseat Marietta.
"I strongly believe that, as mayor, I need a man of Chad's integrity sitting at the commission table," Taylor said.
Taylor, a Waycross firefighter who is one of seven candidates in the Nov. 5 mayoral race, said the issue with the campaign signs led him to throw his support behind Warbington.
"I wanted to give Roger the benefit of the doubt when I saw the video," Taylor said, "but then when I read that news alert in the Albany Herald where Roger admitted he took a sign, well, that helped me make this decision.
"As for what will happen with this issue and how it will impact the election, that's for the voters to decide."
The city's mayoral race, as well as contested Ward IV and Ward VI commission races, will be determined in the nonpartisan Nov. 5 municipal election.