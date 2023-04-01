Sen. Raphael Warnock introduces legislation to assist military families with housing costs

MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY — Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany will recognize Sexual Assault Prevention Month on April 21, beginning with a 5k run at 8 a.m. The run will be followed by a guest speaker and awards ceremony at 11 a.m.

Organizations and individuals who have supported the program in various roles will be recognized.