ALBANY – A memorandum of agreement between Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and Albany Technical College has been established to provide students with paid internship opportunities starting this spring.
The collaboration for paid internships provides qualified students with on-the-job training and credits in specified fields of study. The agreement will be signed Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Logistics Education Center executive boardroom on the campus of Albany Technical College by ATC President Anthony Parker and Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, commanding officer of MCLB-Albany.
Applicants should have completed at least two semesters of coursework and be in good academic and financial standing with Albany Technical College. Worksource Southwest Georgia will determine students' eligibility for participation in Worksource-funded internships and transitional training programs.
Targeted programs for internship position and related programs of study include:
-- Public affairs specialist (web content manager) -- Design & media, computer information technology;
-- Program assistant business technology -- Business management technology;
-- Electronic industrial controls -- Mechanic mechatronics, Industrial electrical technology, Electrical construction;
-- Maintenance mechanic (electrical worker) -- Building and facilities maintenance, Electrical construction, Mechatronics, Industrial electrical technology;
-- Electrical worker -- Electronics, Electrical construction, Industrial electrical technology;
-- Plumber -- Plumbing;
-- Maintenance mechanic (HVAC) -- Air conditioning technology, Building and facilities maintenance;
-- Financial technician -- Accounting;
-- Engineering tech (electrical) -- Engineering graphics & drafting, Electronics, Building and facilities maintenance, Electrical construction, Industrial electrical technology, Civil engineering;
-- Educational technician -- Early childhood care & education.
"We are excited for the opportunity to continue our long-standing connection with Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany," Parker said in a news release. "ATC's Career Development Center will be working with MCLB-Albany to provide students with paid internship opportunities through an established memorandum of agreement."
MCLB-Albany is a support installation vital for rebuilding and repairing ground combat and combat support equipment on the United States' East Coast. The only other facility of this kind is located at MCLB-Albany's sister installation, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Barstow, Calif.
This effort is spearheaded by the Career Development Center at Albany Technical College and will take effect starting spring 2021. Applicants enrolled in one of the programs of study listed above may apply.
To complete an application for one of the internship positions listed, contact Albany Tech Career Services at (229) 430-3939, or email Judy Jimmerson, associate vice president of Career Services at jjimmerson@albanytech.edu.
Albany Technical College will issue course credit, certificates, diplomas and/or degrees to successful participants upon completing the internship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.