ALBANY -- If you're one of several Albany Utilities customers who experienced brief, often blinking, power outages throughout the day Monday and into the morning hours of Tuesday, don't vent your anger with the local utilities department.
An issue with a Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) transmission line was responsible for the outages that usually never lasted more than a minute, according to Assistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock.
"We did get several complaints about these brief outages," Stock said after Tuesday's Albany City Commission meeting. "But the problem was not with the city of Albany's distribution system."
Stock, who has an extensive background in infrastructure and utilities, said that a combination of sometimes gusty winds overnight and a loosened guy wire at a "dead-end structure" combined to cause the outages. While they occurred at intervals throughout the day, the outages typically consisted of on-off blinks of power, then a more extended outage that lasted anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds, after which the power returned.
"It didn't cause much of a problem, usually needing only a reboot of computer-controlled devices and a reset of some appliances, but it was annoying," one customer in northwest Albany said Tuesday. "It was especially annoying when it kept happening off and on all day."
Stock said that the duration of the outages actually made finding the problem more difficult.
"When it goes on and off like that, it can be tricky to trace the issue," he said. "We're living in what I call a 'tree city,' and there's always the chance that tree limbs can cause problems. What we found, though, was that a loosened guy wire created movement with a light pole, and that allowed a static line to come in contact with a phase wire. When that happens, you have outages."
Stock said the problem had been cleared up by mid-morning on Tuesday.
