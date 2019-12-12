I ask in advance that my name not be used to protect my anonymity for reasons that I think will become obvious. I trust my wishes will be met if this letter is published.
I read with interest Mr. Fletcher’s column about the “sleaze” from the recent local elections, and while I consider his term a bit extreme, I do agree that politics, even on the local level, is no longer a pursuit of ladies and gentlemen.
I supported Roger Marietta in the Ward IV race until he was caught taking his opponent’s signs. I thought long and hard and almost decided not to vote, but I felt I would be doing my city a disservice, so I voted for Chad Warbington, a decision I hope I don’t regret. I was not impressed with Mr. Warbington’s bullying style and his air of superiority, but I’m willing to hold off judgment until he gets in office.
I supported Omar Salaam in the general election for personal reasons, and when it came down to a choice in the runoff, I had a hard time choosing between Bo Dorough and Mayor Hubbard. Bo’s website is very impressive, and while I don’t agree with him on all of the issues, I was glad to see a candidate do his homework and propose action rather than handing out the same old rhetoric we usually get from politicians.
Still, I’m not one of those people who looks at the negatives as much as the positives, so I think a lot has gotten accomplished in the city during Mayor Hubbard’s tenure. I was appalled, though, at the mean-spirited comments that were directed at Ms. Hubbard by some on the social media sites that I think we’d all be better off without, yet we still go to them. It’s like looking at a car wreck, I guess.
I understand supporting a favorite candidate, even passionately, but I don’t think we should tear down someone — especially as nice a lady as Dorothy Hubbard — just to win an election.
I’ve read the comments directed at Mr. Fletcher since his column ran, and again it makes me sad to think that is the kind of community we’ve become.
I will support Mr. Dorough and all of the commission members when they take office, because I’m one of those who still believes in our city. I pray we get away from the animosity and start pulling together to make this work.
Name Withheld on Request
Albany