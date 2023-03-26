ALBANY – Soon Georgia will begin checking who is still eligible to receive Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids coverage. This is called a “redetermination process.” Anyone currently enrolled in Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids needs to ensure their contact information is up-to-date by April 1 to receive notification or information about their status.
“We don’t want anyone in southwest Georgia to lose their Medicaid or PeachCare coverage simply because they were unaware that they needed to update their information or because they forgot to do so,” Dr. Derek Heard, medical director of primary care for Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. “We know people with insurance coverage are healthier. They are more likely to utilize the health care resources available to them and have better health outcomes.
"It’s critically important for people who are eligible for these services to take advantage of them, and we strongly encourage everyone who is currently on Medicaid or PeachCare to take the appropriate steps to maintain their enrollment."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids eligibility stayed the same. On April 1, the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement will start to unwind, and the Georgia Department of Community Health and the Department of Human Services will be tasked to ensure all those currently enrolled in Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids are still eligible.
To update your contact information and ensure you receive important updates and alerts, go to staycovered.ga.gov. For reading or communication support, call 1-877-GADHS-GO (1-877-423-4746). Services, including interpreters, are free. Additionally, in-person visits can also be scheduled by contacting a local Division of Family & Children Services office. To find the location and business hours for a local office, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/locations.
