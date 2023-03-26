COVID infections picking up after recent holiday celebrations

Dr. Derek Heard

 Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY – Soon Georgia will begin checking who is still eligible to receive Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids coverage. This is called a “redetermination process.” Anyone currently enrolled in Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids needs to ensure their contact information is up-to-date by April 1 to receive notification or information about their status.

“We don’t want anyone in southwest Georgia to lose their Medicaid or PeachCare coverage simply because they were unaware that they needed to update their information or because they forgot to do so,” Dr. Derek Heard, medical director of primary care for Phoebe Physicians, said in a news release. “We know people with insurance coverage are healthier. They are more likely to utilize the health care resources available to them and have better health outcomes.

