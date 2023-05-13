COVID still out there: State records 102 deaths, 742 hospitalizations over two-week period

Phoebe Putney Health System officials reminded southwest Georgians that anyone currently enrolled in Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids needs to ensure their contact information is up to date to receive notification or information about their status.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Georgia recently began the redetermination process for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids. During the redetermination process, the state of Georgia reviews existing members to see who is still eligible to receive coverage. Anyone currently enrolled in Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids needs to ensure their contact information is up to date to receive notification or information about their status.

“We know people with insurance coverage are healthier and more likely to use health care resources available to them and have better health outcomes,” Dr. Dianna Grant, chief medical officer with Phoebe Putney Health System, said. “It is critical that Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members ensure their information is up to date. We don’t want anyone in southwest Georgia to lose their health care coverage simply because they were unaware that they needed to update their information or because they forgot to do so.”

0
0
0
0
1

Tags