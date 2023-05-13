Phoebe Putney Health System officials reminded southwest Georgians that anyone currently enrolled in Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids needs to ensure their contact information is up to date to receive notification or information about their status.
ALBANY — Georgia recently began the redetermination process for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids. During the redetermination process, the state of Georgia reviews existing members to see who is still eligible to receive coverage. Anyone currently enrolled in Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids needs to ensure their contact information is up to date to receive notification or information about their status.
“We know people with insurance coverage are healthier and more likely to use health care resources available to them and have better health outcomes,” Dr. Dianna Grant, chief medical officer with Phoebe Putney Health System, said. “It is critical that Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members ensure their information is up to date. We don’t want anyone in southwest Georgia to lose their health care coverage simply because they were unaware that they needed to update their information or because they forgot to do so.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids eligibility stayed the same. However, due to recent changes at the federal level, Georgia is required to redetermine eligibility for approximately 2.7 million Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids members over the next 14 months. Every Georgia Medicaid member must respond to requests for required information in a timely manner.
To update contact information and ensure reception of important updates and alerts, go to staycovered.ga.gov. For reading or communication support, call 1-877-GADHS-GO (1-877-423-4746). Services, including interpreters, are free. Additionally, in-person visits also can be scheduled by contacting a local Division of Family & Children Services office. To find the location and business hours for a local office, visit dfcs.georgia.gov/locations.
