SYLVESTER — Throughout history, same-sex relationships have tended to be looked down upon. Whether this includes opinion, religious beliefs, or internalized fear of being a homosexual, these thoughts can harm mentally and physically.
With the newer generation, homosexuality has become more normalized and accepted. However, years of trauma and abuse have led many members of the LGBTQ+ community to experience depression and even suicide. Exactly how can we help those in need with issues we cannot see? The first step is to listen and understand.
The Trevor Project, an organization created to help prevent suicide for people who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, recently created a survey about the mental health of teenagers. According to reports, more than half (about 68%) of LGBT youth show symptoms of generalized anxiety and about 40% have seriously considered suicide. The Trevor Project also reports that many who do want to receive counseling cannot. Therapy is a great form of mental health. Those who cannot receive this service are unable to talk about their emotions and understand why they may be going through a challenging time.
The reason a person cannot get this help may be due to their insurance not covering the costs, the cost to travel may be too much, or their family may not allow them to attend a therapy session. An article entitled “Mental Health Treatment Is a Privilege Many People Can’t Afford” points out the issue with low-income families and their struggles to seek therapy.
“On a monthly basis, mental health treatment alone can accrue an out-of-pocket cost between $120-$1,200,” the author, Minna B., writes.
A great start in fixing this issue of money is to start working toward lowering the cost of sessions. With social media impact on the rise, therapists and patients can meet over the phone. Many teenagers own cellphones, and using them to speak with their therapist will cost less money to travel back and forth.
Why are so many teenagers who identify as a part of the LGBTQ community suicidal? According to The Trevor Project, teenagers who live in households where they feel unwelcome and unsafe are abused mentally and physically. Those who fear being ridiculed and shamed are highly more likely to view themselves in a negative light. Living in a household where parents may mentally and or physically harm their children because of their sexuality can cause severe depression, which may lead the child to self-harm, suicidal thoughts, or even a suicide attempt.
With these issues arising, parents must take responsibility. We as a society must help those in need of mental health services. Ignoring these issues will not make them go away, they will only continue to rise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.