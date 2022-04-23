ALBANY -- The opposition to a rezoning request at 1820 Dawson Road that would allow Land of Little People Day Care to expand its business model to care for as many as 40 young children has nothing to do with the business, some of the individuals in the Merry Acres neighborhood who oppose the request insist.
It has everything to do, they say, with the safety of such a decision and the future of "one of the most diverse, vibrant neighborhoods in Albany."
A request to rezone the property at 1820 Dawson from C5 (office, institutional, residential district), a designation that allows for day care facilities but limits the number of children under the business' care to 18, to C6, which would allow for a larger number of students and, opponents say, even open the door for a hotel to locate on the property, has met the disapproval of nearby residents who say the integrity of the neighborhood is at stake.
"This is not about the business or the business owners at all," Nicole Willis, who lives in the neighborhood, said. "These are actually wonderful ladies. But the problem is that by allowing the redistricting, the city would create safety concerns that are associated with a large increase in traffic. Persons would be dropping off their children at the day care during peak traffic times in the mornings and afternoons."
But that is not the only concern of neighbors in the area, some 75 of whom have signed an online petition circulated by Realtor Burton Newcomb, who also lives in the area, opposing the redistricting.
"There are the traffic concerns, and with increased traffic there will be more litter, and that impacts the value of property in the neighborhood," Newcomb said. "But there's also the concern of the integrity of this neighborhood. Once they agree to the rezoning for this one applicant, how is the city going to say no to the next one, and then the next one? They can't, not without facing a lawsuit.
"And we see it all the time. When people get ready to move out of their neighborhood, they usually sell to anyone willing to buy it. And many times the people who buy the property are developers who want to make money. They don't care about the neighborhood, they're concerned about making as much money as they can."
Albany/Dougherty Planning Services Director Paul Forgey says that, while he understands the concerns expressed by the neighborhood group, Planning Services recommended approval of the rezoning request because it meets standards set by the city.
"I hope people understand that staff looks at each request like this objectively," Forgey said. "We look at the facts. We don't talk to people in the neighborhood about their concerns; we post the sign announcing the rezoning request, and if there are any complaint calls, we let the Planning Commission and the City Commission know.
"By recommending approval of the application, we're not saying it should be approved. We're saying it meets the standards required by the city. As for any impact -- negative or positive -- on the surrounding neighborhood, that's for the boards to determine."
Forgey said many complaints generated by such requests are fueled by residents' resistance to change.
"The houses that front on Dawson Road are not ideal to live in any more," he said. "And if you look at a day care with 40 kids, then, yes, it will impact the surrounding neighborhood. The concerns are legitimate, I just don't know that they're going to be as horrible as these residents think.
"I'm not saying (Planning's recommendations) are always right. We're fallible, and we miss things sometimes. But that's why we have a several-step process in matters like this. All concerns can be addressed and considered."
The city-county Planning Commission approved the rezoning request 5-2, sending it to the Albany City Commission for final action on the matter.
Willis said that allowing the rezoning would damage the many to benefit one individual: William Hancock, who owns the property.
"I haven't found anyone in this neighborhood who is opposed to a day care or the people who own the business," she said. "But a day care with 40 kids is a concern. In the public hearing about this issue, Mayor (Bo) Dorough asked, 'How can we take equity away from all the citizens in this neighborhood and give it to a business owner?
"That's exactly what's happening. The city is looking at taking the equity of the most diverse, vibrant neighborhood in Albany -- a neighborhood that includes people of all colors, all backgrounds, working class and upper class -- and giving that equity to one person, William Hancock ... who happens to live in Lee County."
The City Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request at its business meeting Tuesday night.
