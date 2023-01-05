michelle williams.jpg

Michelle Williams

 Special Photo: Albany Tech

ALBANY – Albany Technical College announced Thursday that Michelle Williams has assumed the position of executive director for institutional advancement. She started work in that position on Jan. 1.

In her new role, Williams will provide strategic direction, vision and management for the college's overall institutional advancement efforts, including annual and major gift fundraising, community and public relations, and alum relations. She also will be responsible for coordinating all activities related to the Albany Tech Foundation Inc. and serving as the liaison between the college president and the Foundation Board of Trustees. In her role, she also will oversee ATC's local board of directors’ meetings and correspondences, coordinate special projects and presidential awards, and visits to campus by major public figures.

Tags