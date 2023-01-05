ALBANY – Albany Technical College announced Thursday that Michelle Williams has assumed the position of executive director for institutional advancement. She started work in that position on Jan. 1.
In her new role, Williams will provide strategic direction, vision and management for the college's overall institutional advancement efforts, including annual and major gift fundraising, community and public relations, and alum relations. She also will be responsible for coordinating all activities related to the Albany Tech Foundation Inc. and serving as the liaison between the college president and the Foundation Board of Trustees. In her role, she also will oversee ATC's local board of directors’ meetings and correspondences, coordinate special projects and presidential awards, and visits to campus by major public figures.
Williams has more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She began her career at Albany Technical College in 2012, overseeing a budget of $2.5 million as the director of the Students Achieving Success in Engineering Technology program. Thereafter, she served as the director of the Albany Technical College Engineering Prep Academy program, overseeing a $3 million budget; as interim dean of Construction, Manufacturing, Transportation & Engineering Technology; and most recently, as the director of the Community Development Block Grant, a "Rebuild Southwest Georgia" initiative for which she was responsible for a budget of $8.3 million.
Prior to her work at Albany Technical College, Williams served in a variety of administrative positions, including teacher education coordinator, a collaborative position between Broward Community College and Florida International University; evening campus administrator; student success coordinator/adjunct, and as an enrollment services officer at Broward College and Tennessee State University.
"This is an exciting time for Albany Technical College, and I am humbled to continue my tenure as a senior staff member under the leadership of Dr. Emmett Griswold," she said. "There are myriad great initiatives taking place at the college to support the success of current and future students. I anticipate this, along with the college's dedicated faculty and staff, will assist me in acquiring the resources needed to sustain our students' and faculty's academic and professional development. I look forward to working with the Foundation's Board of Trustees, the community, and our esteemed alumni."
Williams holds a bachelor's degree in Speech Communications and Theater and a master’s degree in Higher Education Administration. She also has a Green Belt in Lean Six Sigma.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.