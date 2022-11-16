...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
MARIETTA — Even Steve Miller couldn’t accuse Mike Gebhart of taking the money and running.
Gebhart, the president and CEO of Southern Community Newspapers Inc., sold the six metro Atlanta-area newspapers owned by the company to Marietta-based Times-Journal Inc., maintaining ownership only of The Albany Herald. The sale was announced Wednesday by Gebhart and Times-Journal Publisher Otis Brumby III.
Along with the sale of the metro Atlanta papers, Gebhart announced that Albany Herald President and Publisher Scot Morrissey would continue to run the day-to-day operations of The Herald.
“People are going to think what they will, but The Herald was never a part of this (sale) because of its location, and this is a deal that’s been in the works for years,” Gebhart said after addressing employees of the Albany paper. “(Times-Journal officials) were looking at the footprint of the papers, and while the SCNI properties cover a contiguous part of east Atlanta, the Times-Journal’s properties wrap around other portions of the capital and north Georgia.
“It would be a lie if I said I didn’t think long and hard about getting out of the business altogether. But I took a long look at it, (wife) Nancy and I talked about it, and we prayed about it. And the reality is that I want to stay in the game, and there’s no other place I’d rather do that than in Albany. I spent 10 years in Albany with The Herald, and I still have a lot of friends there. Plus, I knew that with Scot handling the day-to-day operations, I had the right guy in place.”
Morrissey, who has been the president of The Herald for 4 1/2 years, said Gebhart was not just saying the right things when he talked about maintaining ownership of The Herald.
“Mike has said constantly over the years that he loves Albany and he has so many friends here,” Morrissey said. “And I truly believe he is committed to this community and this newspaper, otherwise he could have just told everyone adios and enjoyed retirement.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to focus just on this paper. (Morrissey has been in charge of digital production of all SCNI papers.) This community needs and deserves all of our attention; it deserves a publication that focuses on credible journalism. The fight (to keep the newspaper operational and relevant) is worth it.”
Gebhart said maintaining ownership of the Albany paper is not about “philanthropy or ego.”
“I’ve been in this business for 44 years,” he said. “I still have a passion for the industry. I’m not just doing this to keep a toe in the water, but I also want to make it clear that I am not some philanthropist who wants to say, ‘I own a newspaper.’
“I’ve got a lot of music left in me. Part of this deal is that I stay on with Times-Journal as a consultant. But one of my primary objectives now is to help maintain that family feeling of The Albany Herald.”
The acquisition of the six SCNI papers brings to 21 the number of Georgia newspapers and corresponding websites published by TJI. Those publications now stretch from northwest Georgia, throughout metro Atlanta and east to Madison.
J.K. Murphy, vice president of content with Times-Journal, will serve as publisher of the newly acquired newspapers. Murphy previously worked for 17 years at SCNI in various executive positions before joining Times-Journal in 2015. He will continue to oversee news content throughout the expanded company.
Brumby, whose family has been in the newspaper business since 1916, said the two companies have been working closely over the last several years, with SCNI outsourcing several operations to Times-Journal ranging from printing to customer service to pagination of its news pages.
“It was the next logical step and provides an opportunity for our company and operations to become that much more efficient,” Brumby said of the acquisition.
Gebhart acknowledged the Brumbys’ dedication to local journalism.
“SCNI and TJI have worked closely and successfully for several years,” Gebhart said. “During that time, it became clear that Otis Brumby and his organization are first class. I respect Otis as a good friend, smart operator and a force in the Georgia media landscape. I can’t think of a better fit. The great SCNI team will be a complement to the TJI family.”
Brumby pledged the newly acquired newspapers would continue their focus on local news.
Other titles owned by Times-Journal are the Rome News-Tribune, Cherokee Tribune, Cherokee Ledger-News, Calhoun Times, Polk Standard-Journal, Walker County Messenger, Catoosa County News, Morgan County Citizen and several Neighbor newspapers serving metro Atlanta.
