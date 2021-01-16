BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit announced that Mike Harris has joined the staff as a Relationship Manager. Harris is a graduate of Thomas University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia Banking School and The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He has experience as a credit officer, commercial lender, branch manager and market president.
“Mike’s personal experience on the farm, combined with his professional experience as an ag lender, makes him an asset for Farm Credit and our clients,” Chief Marketing Officer Liz Nogowski said. “Mike has a passion for helping farmers succeed and rural communities grow. He will use his first-hand experiences and his financial skills to help our association continue to serve our customers at an exceptional level.”
Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
