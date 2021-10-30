LEESBURG — Bishop Clean Care recently recognized Missie Mendoza for her 25 years of service with the company.
Bishop officials say Mendoza, the company’s director of operations, has been an instrumental part of the company’s growth and development over the past two decades. Proving investing in your team produces huge results, Mendoza began her tenure at Bishop as a receptionist. From there she moved up and quickly joined the management team as the janitorial operations manager and later as the company accounting manager.
The promotions allowed Mendoza to participate in key company decisions, be an integral part of new product line services, and oversee team members. Mendoza continued to excel in each new role, officials with the company said, and she now currently serves as the director of operations.
“Missie is a key part of our management team,” Jenny Savelle, president and CEO of Bishop Clean Care, said. “And after 25 years … she is also family. Her loyalty to the company and commitment to our customers is unquestionable. She leads our operations and team members by example and with respect. We are proud she continues to choose Bishop. Our team is happier and healthier having Missie on board.”
Mendoza and her husband, Ventura, have three children: Jenna, Benny, and Hannah, and say they are proud to call Albany their home.
