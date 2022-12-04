ALBANY — Modern Gas Co. celebrated the beginning of the season of giving by announcing the proceeds from the 2022 Rib Showdown competition held recently at Chehaw Park. More than $7,700 was raised for the Junior League of Albany.
The total proceeds comprised a $1,500 donation from Modern Gas and proceeds from a raffle and cash bar.
“We are thrilled that the Rib Showdown successfully generated funds for the Junior League of Albany for the second year in a row,” Modern Gas President Mark Holloway said. “The league does so much for women and children in our community, and it makes us proud to support their efforts.”
“On behalf of the Junior League of Albany, I would like to thank Modern Gas for choosing our organization as the beneficiary for the Rib showdown,” Ashley Nestale, president of the Junior League of Albany, said in a news release. “The proceeds from the Rib Showdown go directly to two excellent local organizations: our signature project NECCO and Children’s Miracle Network. We not only get to give back to the community financially, but our members thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the event.”
Since the inception of the Rib Showdown 10 years ago, the increase of backyard competition teams combined with higher community attendance forced event organizers to think outside of the box — and outside of the Modern Gas parking lot — when planning began in early 2022. In a continued effort to support and spotlight the community, Modern Gas partnered with Chehaw Park as the event location.
“The move was a win,” Modern Gas Vice-President Wendy Salter said. “Feedback from our competition teams, food vendors, staff and those who attended was overwhelmingly positive. Everyone loved being in such a beautiful outdoor location.”
Thirty teams of backyard barbecue rib masters put their rib-cooking skills to the test as they competed for the event title. Winners included:
♦ First Place — Up in Smoke (trophy and $500 cash);
♦ Second Place — Chillin’ and Grillin’ (trophy and $300 cash);
♦ Third Place — Kaddie Kue (trophy and $100 cash);
♦ Fourth Place — Second Hand Smoke (trophy and a $100 gift card);
♦ Fifth Place — Marky Mark’s (trophy and a $50 gift card).
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Modern Gas Rib Showdown to be held on Oct. 23 at Chehaw.
Since 1954, Modern Gas has been the premier provider of propane service for both residential homes and commercial businesses in southwest Georgia. Originally family-owned and operated, the company continues to maintain its commitment to high-quality propane service. Additionally, the company has expanded in recent years to include a retail division. This new line of business offers customers an extensive list of items for the home including indoor and outdoor home appliances, luxury spas, high-end grills, custom outdoor kitchens and many more products for outdoor living.
The Junior League, one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s volunteer organizations in the world, has matured and evolved since it was founded by social activism pioneer Mary Harriman in 1901.
True to their legacy, today’s League members are at the forefront of tackling society’s thorniest issues — addressing and acting as advocates on an array of critical issues including human trafficking, foster care, juvenile justice, teen self-esteem, cybercrimes, literacy and the environment, among others — for the express purpose of enhancing the social, cultural and political fabric of our society.