ALBANY -- Members of the Flint Riverkeeper joined employees of the Molson Coors Albany Brewery Saturday for the company’s “Our Imprint Month.” This was the 10th anniversary of a local partnership that focuses on keeping southwest Georgia water bodies clean and healthy.
The volunteers focused this year on cleaning up Lake Worth, Turner Landing and Cleve Cox Landing. About 300 pounds of trash were removed from these locations and taken back to Cox Landing to be safely deposited in a dumpster provided by Complete Resource Management.
Increasing revealing science has clearly shown that human trash in our waterways is not only an eyesore, but also consumes oxygen as it decomposes, interrupts aquatic food webs as particles of plastic and organic fibers interfere with the feeding of plankton and small fish, and even enters human bodies as microplastics spread throughout the river system and out into oceanic waters thence consumed as we eat fish and other harvested creatures.
“Participating in this annual event is something myself and many others look forward to year over year," Senior Brewery Systems Engineer Joanne Conger, who led the Molson Coors team, said. "Personally, I was pleasantly surprised to see so little trash in the actual waterways this year. It shows that the continuous efforts of organizations like Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, Flint Riverkeeper, and Rivers Alive of Georgia are making an impact locally. We need all citizens in the community engaged in picking up litter and trash from ditches and roadways to help prevent it from making it into the rivers and lakes. ”
This long-term partnership has always focused on keeping area water resources clean for all to enjoy. Both the brewery and the Riverkeeper understand the importance of having enough clean water, whether it’s making beer or just enjoying a day on the water taking in nature’s splendor.
“Water is a key ingredient in beer, and Molson Coors Beverage Company cares deeply about water stewardship in all aspects of the beer-making process, whether it’s on the farm or in the brewery," a brewery spokesperson said. "As a user of this resource, Molson Coors Beverage Company works to manage water usage responsibly and proactively to protect its quality and availability.
"Albany isn’t just a place we work – it’s our home. Our brewery has been here in Albany for more than 45 years. Water is not just the main ingredient in our quality beers – clean water is vital for the city of Albany and the folks who live here. At Molson Coors Beverage Company, we believe it’s our responsibility to help preserve this precious resource so our neighbors in Albany can use and enjoy it for years to come.”
Gordon Rogers, the executive director and Flint Riverkeeper, said the efforts of Molson Coors employees stretch beyond the annual cleanup event.
"It’s a pleasure working with our friends at Molson Coors to help rid a portion of the Flint of refuse," Rogers said. "And the work goes on beyond that. Every day Molson Coors is producing a great product with minimal waste, using water from deep aquifers that have no direct effect on surface flow. Years ago, they stopped burning coal as a power source. And their financial support of the Flint Riverkeeper helps fund our work to ensure enough clean water for people, farms, businesses and nature, not just in Albany but from Atlanta to the Florida line.”
All in all, it was a great day on the water for the group, doing good things for the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.