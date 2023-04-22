Robert Cross Park rental fee discussion continues

Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen

 File Photo

ALBANY – Moose Lodge 1285 of Dougherty County will distribute Tommy Moose dolls to the Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services team Tuesday at 3 p.m. The presentation will take place at the Moose Lodge 1285, located at 407 Philema Road in Albany.

Tommy Moose dolls are stuffed animals that bring comfort to children in times of stress, uncertainty or anxiety. Tommy Moose personifies one of the cornerstone tenants of the Loyal Order of the Moose: caring for children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags