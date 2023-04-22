ALBANY – Moose Lodge 1285 of Dougherty County will distribute Tommy Moose dolls to the Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services team Tuesday at 3 p.m. The presentation will take place at the Moose Lodge 1285, located at 407 Philema Road in Albany.
Tommy Moose dolls are stuffed animals that bring comfort to children in times of stress, uncertainty or anxiety. Tommy Moose personifies one of the cornerstone tenants of the Loyal Order of the Moose: caring for children.
“Making our communities better places in which to live is a major portion of the mission of the Moose fraternity,” Tammy Jones of Moose Lodge 1285 said in a news release. “Our goal is for residents, both members and non-members, to see the Moose as ‘The Heart of the Community.’”
For Dougherty County EMS, one of these stuffed animals has been proven to provide a security and calming effect to a child during a medical or traumatic crisis. Paramedics are trained to talk to children on their level, and by handing a Tommy Moose to the child, they are able to bond and gain the communication trust that medics are there to help them at that moment.
“With the donation of the Tommy Moose stuffed animals, we are able to pass these out to children that are in very tense moments,” Director of Dougherty County EMS Sam Allen said. “If the child has been in a vehicle accident, a fall with an injury or even just a medical sickness, they can take comfort in holding onto the stuffed animal. This comfort helps to lower anxiety and allows the paramedics and EMTs to gain trust so that they can take care of them while they are transported to the hospital.
"This also helps to keep the child calm in the Emergency Center, where hospital staff continue medical care."
