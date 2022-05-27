A large crowd filed into the Albany Civic Center Friday night for Lee County High School's graduation. By the time the event started, the auditorium was packed. See additional photos at AlbanyHerald.com.
A large crowd filed into the Albany Civic Center Friday night for Lee County High School's graduation. By the time the event started, the auditorium was packed. See additional photos at AlbanyHerald.com.
ALBANY -- Encouraged to "stride boldly to our future" by class Valedictorian Hunter Grey Hammond, some 444 seniors in the Lee County High School Class of 2022 received diplomas Friday night at the Albany Civic Center.
Eschewing the traditional march into the arena, packed to capacity with parents, relatives and well-wishers, the Class of '22, in their collective bright red caps and gowns, cheered on classmates in the LCHS chorus who performed a stirring rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."
In addition to Hammond, salutatorian Kelly Carlton Kennedy also offered remarks.
"If we take only one thing from high school, let it not be about facts or mathematic equations," Hammond said. "Let it be about the friends we made. And together let's use these final moments to stride boldly to our future."
Hammond said the "collection of stories" that make up each graduate's path thus far includes "a career of twists and turns, from hurricanes to tornadoes to a global pandemic."
Kennedy said the hardships that the Class of '22 had endured during a period that was greatly impacted by COVID had allowed the graduates to "grow not only in stature and knowledge but in humanity."
Kennedy credited the LCHS faculty with "getting us here today."
"I'm so grateful for our teachers who were patient with us during this uncertain time," the salutatorian said. "You truly are our backbone."
Kennedy added: "We have reached this point that once seemed a distant dream, but we must keep in mind that this is not our final destination. To quote Frank Sinatra, 'The best is yet to come.'"
An introduction was offered by Class President Chimdinma Joy Ohamadike, a welcome and opening remarks by Honor Graduates Emily Megan Rosenfeld and Ally Grace Thompson, respectively, and closing remarks were delivered by Dev Sanjay Patel. Graduating senior Layla Alyce Kinion sang a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.
The class was presented to Superintendent Jason Miller by LCHS Principal Karen Hancock, who with Ninth-Grade Principal Ginger Lawrence awarded diplomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.