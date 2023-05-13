Morgan Wright was named St. Teresa’s Catholic School’s 2023 STAR Student at the school’s recent Awards Day Ceremony. Also recognized at the ceremony was Linda Johnson, Wright’s STAR Teacher selection. “I feel like I’ve won an Academy Award,” Johnson said after being honored.
ALBANY — Gary Morgan Wright was named St. Teresa’s Catholic School’s STAR Student for 2023 at an awards day celebration at the school this week.
Morgan selected Linda Sowell Johnson as his STAR Teacher, saying she has encouraged and inspired him since the fifth grade. STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Teachers are usually selected from the teachers students encounter during their school years. Morgan said he selected Johnson because of the “impact she had on me, beginning in elementary school.”
Johnson is an administrator and teacher with 38 years of teaching experience in St. Teresa’s and the Dougherty County School System. She served as principal at St. Teresa’s for several years before returning to teach at Live Oak Elementary in Albany. She was invited to return to St. Teresa’s and is now teaching religion and serving as the assistant principal. This is the first time she has been recognized as the STAR teacher.
In addition to a stellar academic career, Morgan has been as an altar-server for nine years. An Eagle Scout, his Eagle Project was painting the basketball court’s walls at the YMCA on Gillionville Road. He earned the honor of being named valedictorian of his senior class, and he also recently joined the Knights of Columbus.
Morgan said he plans to attend Georgia Tech in the fall to study Electrical Engineering. He also received offers from Mercer University and Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Holland Wright of Albany.
