Morgan Wright was named St. Teresa's Catholic School's 2023 STAR Student at the school's recent Awards Day Ceremony. Also recognized at the ceremony was Linda Johnson, Wright's STAR Teacher selection. "I feel like I've won an Academy Award," Johnson said after being honored.

ALBANY — Gary Morgan Wright was named St. Teresa’s Catholic School’s STAR Student for 2023 at an awards day celebration at the school this week.

Morgan selected Linda Sowell Johnson as his STAR Teacher, saying she has encouraged and inspired him since the fifth grade. STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Teachers are usually selected from the teachers students encounter during their school years. Morgan said he selected Johnson because of the “impact she had on me, beginning in elementary school.”

