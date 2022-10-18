Lashala Deann Worthy's motorcycle lies in a heap after being struck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Boulevard Tuesday morning. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Worthy, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 a.m.
Lashala Deann Worthy's motorcycle lies in a heap after being struck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Boulevard Tuesday morning. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said Worthy, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 a.m.
Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher
Lashala Deann Worthy's helmet, shoe and other parts of her motorcycle are strewn along Pine Avenue at the junction of Slappey Boulevard after a wreck early Tuesday morning that left Worthy dead.
ALBANY -- Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim of a fatal early Tuesday-morning accident as Lashala Deann Worthy.
Worthy, 40, died at the scene of a wreck at the junction of Pine Avenue and Slappey Drive around 7 a.m. The motorcycle she was driving was left in a heap, with pieces scattered along the scene, including Worthy's helmet and a shoe.
"There is no official word on the accident at this time," Fowler said just after noon. "(Law enforcement) personnel are trying to re-enact the accident now to see if they can determine what happened."
Three Georgia State Patrol Troopers and several city of Albany police and fire department units, as well as Dougherty EMS, responded to the scene. Morning rush hour traffic was routed around the busy thoroughfare as officers worked the scene.
Officials with Albany-based State Patrol Post 40 said that the Trooper who worked the accident was not yet available to give his report.
In making his report on the accident Tuesday, Fowler said he'd worked a scene of violence the night before as well. A 37-year-old man, Marrio Raybon, died of stabbing wounds on the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
"It hasn't been determined yet if that was a homicide or a suicide," the coroner said. "The victim died in a neighbor's yard, and the neighbor called it in."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.