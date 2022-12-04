ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign.
In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
More than 40,000 votes were cast during the month of November, and the top three educators will be presented with cash prizes at their individual schools this week.
In first place and receiving a $750 cash award is Henrietta George, athletic director at Druid Hills High School in Atlanta. The runners-up are Timeka Cline, principal at Nickajack Elementary School in Smyrna, who will be honored with $500; and Jessica Hewett, a second-grade Teacher at Sunset Elementary School in Moultrie, who will receive $250.
For the second consecutive year, Georgia Power sponsored all prizes.
The inaugural Hidden Heroes campaign was born in the fall of 2020 as an outgrowth of GLISI’s mission to uplift school leaders, transform mindsets and action, create vibrant cultures of innovation, and to build excellent and equitable schools. The campaign was designed to uplift all educators and school personnel on the front lines of teaching and learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including classroom teachers, school principals, cafeteria managers, school nurses, bus drivers, superintendents, guidance counselors, and beyond. GLISI continued with the campaign on an annual basis, even after the pandemic waned, to cultivate gratitude for all manner of educators in the run-up to Thanksgiving.
This year’s vote total nearly doubled that of 2021, which itself was more than a two-fold increase from the inaugural Hidden Heroes campaign. Nominees hailed from rural, urban, and suburban school systems from all regions of Georgia.
In addition to recognizing the leadership of educators in Georgia and beyond, GLISI officials said they hope the stories featured through the contest inspire others and serve as a reminder to all who read them that strong leaders transform lives.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.